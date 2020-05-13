Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie is helping feed frontline workers during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and her parents couldn't be prouder. The 21-year-old, who is the middle daughter of McGraw and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, is volunteering with a Nashville-area nonprofit called Feed the Front Line.

According to the organization's website, Feed the Front Line aims to feed frontline workers and others directly affected by the pandemic, and support local restaurants and their employees at the same time. Donations help Feed the Front Line pay the staff at partner restaurants to cook meals, which are then delivered, free of charge, to area workers and others in need. The group's mission is similar to that of Feeding Nashville, established by Hayley Hubbard and her friend Taylin Lewan.

"It’s a really great project. I’m really proud of her," McGraw gushes to TV host Ellen Degeneres of his daughter's work, calling the group's work "a double win." On Feed the Front Line's website, Maggie McGraw is listed as working on corporate and individual partnerships.

The "I Called Mama" singer recently told the Boot that Maggie and her boyfriend had been staying with him and Hill for a few weeks during the pandemic. Their oldest daughter, Gracie, opted to stay in California during virus-related shutdowns, but the couple also enjoyed getting to spend more time with their youngest daughter, Audrey, who is headed to college in the fall.

"We’re doing well, thank you,” McGraw told Degeneres of his family. "I mean, we are homebodies, so it pretty much suits us to be home."

McGraw appeared on Wednesday's (May 13) episode of Ellen DeGeneres to chat and sing his new single, "I Called Mama," which is reminiscent of his raising. He admits he cried the first time he played the song for wife Faith.