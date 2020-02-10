Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean have created their very own line of bourbon: Wolf Moon Bourbon.

The new drink is 80 proof bourbon and distilled from Midwestern grains and aged for four years in new, charred American oak barrels. Fans can purchase the bourbon at select retailers in the United States later this year, or online where you can also purchase exclusive a leather bottle holder or a drawstring bag.

FGL and Aldean took part in the creative process and chose the bourbon's flavor profile that features sweet corn grain and candied fruit, with a finish of caramel and baking spices.

Nashville's Best Celebrity Bars Untapped:

“There’s nothing like sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show … you could say it’s been part of our ritual for years,” Aldean says in a press release.

“Tyler and Brian have been a part of that ritual and we wanted to create something to remind us of our favorite memories," he adds. "Wolf Moon’s name is a nod to the pack ... the friends that become family. I’m looking forward to raising a glass with all my fans on the road this year."

The trio toured together beginning in 2014 and have remained close friends. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard aren't strangers to the beverage business, having launched their own brand of whiskey, Old Camp Whiskey, in 2016. They also created their own FGL House bar in downtown Nashville.

“Making good whiskey has been our passion project, and we really wanted to create something with Jason that would be totally different from Old Camp,” Kelly and Hubbard say. “We’ve had this idea for years and spent a lot of time making sure we got it just right. We’re all so proud of this and it was really fun to collaborate on something together outside of music."