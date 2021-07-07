Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris + More Stars on Deck for Feeding Nashville Benefit

Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Lily Rose are among the artists who've signed on to play Together: Feeding Nashville, a benefit concert being held in Music City to combat local food insecurity.

The event was organized by FGL's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, in partnership with another star couple: Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and his wife, Taylin. It's the first benefit they've organized together in support of their nonprofit, Feeding Nashville, and it'll also be the first event to take place at a brand-new venue, FirstBank Amphitheater, which is located in Franklin, Tenn.

Co-founded by the Hubbards and the Lewans in April 2020, Feeding Nashville aims to make healthy meals available to those experiencing poverty and homelessness in Nashville, while also supporting local chefs. Since its launch, the nonprofit has provided 70,858 meals — an especially important cause during a year when Nashville has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a March 2020 tornado that tore through middle Tennessee.

"There's such a need in our community, whether there's a pandemic, or a tornado ... even without those things, we need to be feeding people, and so we just realized that need within our own backyard," Hayley Hubbard explains in a press release. "Gosh, I'm pinching myself that this is actually going to happen, because this vision of having a concert together — live together — was just such a dream last year."

Together: Feeding Nashville will take place on Aug. 3, and tickets will go on sale beginning at 10AM CT on Friday, July 9. Net proceeds from tickets directly benefit Feeding Nashville's charitable efforts. In addition to the performing acts who have already been announced, the event will feature some yet-to-be-revealed special guests. The event will be presented by Barstool Sports' Bussin' With the Boys.

