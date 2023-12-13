Fox News anchor Bret Baier has dropped the price on his stunning mansion in Florida, months after listing it for sale.

Baier listed his 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,162-square-foot estate for a shade less than $16.5 million in June of 2023. He dropped the price to $15.9 million at the end of October after failing to secure a buyer.

The two-story Palm Beach mansion was built in 2021, and designer Tommy Hilfiger previously owned the luxury property, according to the Robb Report. The Fox News anchor paid $12 million for the ultra-luxurious residence in March of 2022. According to online property sites, the new asking price breaks down to $3,820 per square foot and a monthly payment of $111,989.

The eye-popping home features all of the highest-end finishes throughout, including marble and hardwood floors. There are also high ceilings, a formal living room with a fireplace and more. The kitchen opens directly onto a more formal dining space and the family room, all of which feature beamed ceilings. French doors face South to bathe the home's interior in natural light.

The second story includes a luxurious master suite, a loft/bonus room and an open terrace that overlooks the back lawn.

The exterior of the estate is just as lavish, boasting a covered loggia, an in-ground pool, a built-in grill and carefully landscaped grounds that cover more than a quarter of an acre.

Christian Angle at Christian Angle Real Estate holds the listing on the property. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bret Baier's stunning Palm Beach mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside his palatial mansion in Washington, D.C.

