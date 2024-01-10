Fox News anchor Bret Baier has found a buyer for his staggering estate in Florida, after six months on the market and one price change.

Baier originally listed his 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,162-square-foot estate for slightly less than $16.5 million in June of 2023. He reduced the price to $15.9 million in October of 2023 after failing to sell.

Now, according to online property sites, Baier has found a buyer for the staggering property. The deal went into pending status on Dec. 27, 2023, and has yet to formally close, so the final selling price has not yet become public knowledge.

Designer Tommy Hilfiger previously owned the luxury property, which was built in 2021, according to the Robb Report. Baier paid $12 million for the estate in March of 2022.

The impressive residence boasts all of the highest-end finishes, including marble and hardwood floors. There are also high ceilings, a formal living room with a fireplace and more. The kitchen opens directly onto a more formal dining space and the family room, all of which feature beamed ceilings. French doors face South to allow plenty of natural sunlight.

The magnificent home's second story includes a well-appointed master suite, a loft/bonus room and an open terrace that overlooks the back lawn.

The exterior of the estate is just as high-end, featuring a covered loggia, an in-ground pool, a built-in grill and perfectly landscaped grounds.

