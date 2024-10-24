Frankie Muniz is taking his love of racing to the next level. The actor revealed he will be racing full time in 2025 as a member of the Reaume Brothers Racing.

Muniz will suit up as the driver of the team's No. 33 F-150 and compete in the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

"I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever, Muniz tells People.

Frankie Muniz's Racing History

It's far from his first time around the track. Muniz first started dabbling in the racing world in 2004 before launching his professional career in 2006. He tried his hand at a few other motorsport organizations like IndyCar before falling in love with NASCAR.

"I wanted to do it," he shares. "I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do."

After spending so much of his life acting — he starred as Malcolm on the hit series Malcolm in the Middle — Muniz is anxious to make a name for himself in the world of racing.

"I don't want to just have made it to NASCAR — I want, when people think of the truck series, they think of NASCAR, that they think of, 'Oh, I want to watch Frankie. He's competitive. He's this,'" he explains. "So I'm doing everything I can."

"I want people to know that I've literally dedicated my life to this. You know what I mean? I love it," Muniz gushes. "When I'm not in the racecar, I'm thinking about being in the racecar."

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off a new season on Feb. 14 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Fans can watch on FS1.