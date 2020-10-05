Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Celebrate First Year of Marriage: ‘One to Remember’

American Idol alums and real-life sweethearts Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday (Oct. 5) with a pair of tributes to each other, as well as glowing accolades for the new family they are starting.

Barrett, who is expecting the couple’s first child, posted a lovely black-and white wedding photo, with a moving message to her husband: "Happy 1 year Marriage Anniversary to my other half," she writes.

"This year has been one to remember. Settling into our first home together, all the memories and now expanding our family. I will forever be grateful for how selfless and loving you are towards me." she says. "Never in a million years, would I have thought I’d end up with the most southern, charming, kind, and smart man, from the pines of E Texas. Thank you for leading our family the way that you do. You are my perfect fit, in every way. I am so blessed."

She adds that as she wrote, she could feel their daughter moving around inside of her. “Little does she know, she has the best daddy in the world!" Barrett emphasized.

Foehner was no slouch himself in the appreciation department, sharing his own ode to his young wife alongside a touching photo of the two embracing.

"Well my dear, by the undeserved grace of the Lord, we have made it a year," he says. “I count it the highest privilege to lead our home, most especially because you are in it! Day after day and layer after layer, I’ve gotten to see over these 365 days, just how much I need you and how useless I’d be without you. You have become the closest friend I never knew I’d have. You forgive and forgive and forgive some more and when you see the worst in me, you love me, because Christ has loved and given Himself for us."

"You are an astounding woman and I want to thank you for choosing to marry me and bear my children. (I’m so excited for our little girl, you are going to be an amazing mother!) I am a blessed man indeed and you, my dear Bride, make my cup run over."

The couple met while competing on the reality show in 2018, and announced they were expecting a child less than one year after the 20-year-old Barrett married 24-year-old Foehner during an October ceremony in Texas. The due date for their little girl is unknown, but appears likely to be sometime late this year or in early 2021.