Gabby Barrett just released her first Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, but you don't have to search long to find other songs about her faith and religion that she's put on previous albums.

While visiting Taste of Country Nights recently, host Evan Paul asked the "I Hope" hitmaker if the music business — which is notoriously grueling — has ever challenged her faith in God.

"I like to stay in my bible as much as I can," Barrett admits. "There is challenges and difficulties, especially with me having 3 kids under the age of 4 ... and balancing tour, and balancing a music career and still being the artist."

"That's not easy," the former American Idol star admits. "So certainly, I've faced difficulties with that. I just stay in my bible, and that's the most important thing for me to do."

"It keeps me center on my compass and keeps reminding me on what I do this for."

Barrett and her family are very active in their church and community and are very faith-based in the way that they live. Fans even wondered whether the singer might leave country music in favor of putting out more Christian songs.

So, we asked her. Barrett insists that she is a country singer through and through — she'll just sprinkle in some non-secular music from time-to-time. She's adamant

that she will continue to keep her lane in country music.

The star lives with her husband, also a former American Idol contestant, Cade Foehner, as well as their three children, Baylah May, Augustine Boone and Ivy Josephine.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.

12 'American Idol' Stars Who've Died You'll find eight Top 12 finalists on this list of American Idol stars who've died. That includes a runner-up, a third place finisher and several more artists fans loved rooting for. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes