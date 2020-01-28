Gabby Barrett Has Sights Set on Taking ‘I Hope’ to No. 1

Soon after Zachary Kale and Jon Nite joined American Idol alum Gabby Barrett to co-write the budding country star’s debut single “I Hope” two years ago, Nite came to her with a prediction that blew her away.

“He said to me that ‘I Hope’ ‘might actually be the biggest song of his career,'” recalls Barrett during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “As soon as he said it, I knew this song was going to come in hot and heavy.”

And yes, “I Hope” is now in the process of fulfilling Nite’s lofty prophecy, recently cracking the top 25 on the country charts and showing no signs of slowing down.

“It’s really exciting to think that the first song I picked to release after American Idol might just go all the way,” says Barrett, who took third place on Season 16 of the singing competition show. “Our goal is to get “I Hope” to the number one spot.”

Of course, if anyone can do it, it’s this little country spitfire. Having started performing at 11 years old and writing music at 14, Barrett has long had some lofty goals when it comes to her career and her music. She realizes that, as a female, making those lofty dreams come true can end up being quite the challenge.

“I am very grateful that my song is being played,” expresses Barrett. “Country radio has been extremely good to me, which I am extremely grateful for and and means a bunch. But there is room for many other people. I was raised listening to so many wonderful females with great music.”

Wherever "I Hope" ends up settling, there is no doubt that this is just the beginning for this feisty Pennsylvania native. Currently having also released “The Good Ones” and the brand-new “Hall of Fame” in order to keep fans happy with fresh material, Barrett says she’s looking forward to showing the many sides of her within her music in the years ahead.

“’I Hope’ is about a past relationship in high school, but I want to also show my present and my future,” she says.

And yes, that present and future will forever have hubby and fellow American Idol favorite Cade Foehner a part of it.

“He is my best friend in my whole world,” she says of Foehner, who she married back in October. “I’m excited to be marred to him forever. He impacts everything. I look forward writing many more songs about him.”