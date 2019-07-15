Gabby Barrett has released the follow-up to her debut single, "I Hope." Press play above to hear "The Good Ones."

"A love it like you should one / Like you wrote the book one / The kind you find when you don't even look one," Barrett sings in "The Good Ones." "Everybody can be good once, but he's good all the time / He's one of the good ones / He's all mine / He's one of the good ones."

Barrett co-wrote "The Good Ones" alongside Emily Landis, Jim McCormick and Zachary Kale. The inspiration came from her fiance, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner.

“When people ask me about Cade, how he’s doing or how we’re doing, I always end up saying, 'Oh he’s great, he’s a keeper, he’s a good one,'" Barrett shares in a press release. "That’s where the song came from – appreciating what I’ve got and what he means to me."

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Barrett revealed that she and Foehner have started planning their wedding, but they have yet to agree on a first dance song. "We’ve started to throw a few ideas back and forth," she says. "I’d say something Dan + Shay, he’d say something Star Wars, so we’ll see!"

Barrett signed to Warner Music Nashville earlier this year and is currently working on her full-length debut album. She has written with some of Nashville's elite songwriters, including Josh Osborne, Josh Kear, David Garcia, Jon Nite and Zachary Kale, among others. The album will be produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ross Copperman.

This summer, Barrett will be performing at various music festivals and acting as support at concerts with Jake Owen, Toby Keith, Chris Lane, Jimmie Allen and more. She'll also be headlining her own shows.

