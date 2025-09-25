Gabby Barrett is known for prioritizing faith and family life over big tours and high-profile collaborations.

Still, she admits that balancing her career with her home life isn’t always easy.

Barrett recently appeared alongside her husband, guitarist Cade Foehner, on a new episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast. There, she explained that carving out her own path as both a singer and a mom can be a real challenge.

"That's something that I struggle with, because being an artist in the music industry, it's very competitive," Barrett says. "Very fast-moving. It's very 'Work, work, work.'"

But her Christian faith has been a steadfast guide as she chooses how to organize her priorities.

“Something that’s been big for me is just reframing my brain — and this is something I’m constantly working on: What is the definition of success for me? What does that mean for Gabby?” she continues.

“When I get down to brass tacks in my heart, success is measured for me by faithfulness,” Barrett says. “How am I treating other people? How am I representing myself so that when my children look at me, who do they see when they get older?”

How Has Gabby Barrett Responded to Claims That Her Family Life is Ruining Her Career?

Barrett and Foehner welcomed their first child, daughter Baylah, in early 2021 — just months after she released her debut album, Goldmine, which featured hit songs like “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

Barrett says everyone on her team was supportive of her decision to start a family.

In particular, she remembers one higher-up at her label telling her they would work with her to ensure she could continue her career while still being present and focused as a mom.

Still, Barrett has faced criticism from some fans who claim she “ruined her career” by getting married as a teenager and having three children before turning 25.

Now, Barrett says “it’s just not worth it” to focus on her career at the expense of her family and the role her faith calls her to in her home.

“I know what He says for the woman and what He values and finds pleasing for women,” the singer says.

“So that’s important to me, to try and live a life that’s pleasing to God the best way I can with what I’ve been given,” she elaborates. “...I know that I’m trying to get to the end goal of being in Heaven with Him, and hopefully hearing, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

How Does Gabby Barrett Tour With Young Kids?

In their podcast episode, Barrett and Foehner say that when they go on tour, the kids come with them.

"There's no choice to leave them behind. There's just not," she says. "I wouldn't be able to go do it."

She's also begun homeschooling her oldest daughter.

"I remember you saying, 'Oh man, I don't know if I could ever do that,' but you're doing it now, and doing a real good job," Foehner chimes in.