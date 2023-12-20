Gabby Barrett Responds to Claims Her Marriage Is ‘Ruining Her Career’

As a lifelong, devout Christian, Gabby Barrett has always been vocal about where her priorities lie. Her relationship with God is more important to her than career success.

By the same token, the singer also prioritizes creating the kind of marriage that reflects spiritual values she shares with her husband, fellow musician and American Idol alum Cade Foehner.

That means making some decisions that aren't always popular with fans. In a new appearance on the Unexpected With Hannah Love podcast — hosted by Hannah Mooney, wife to Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney -- Barrett reveals that she's turned down big career opportunities in favor of putting her marriage first.

"There have been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on and be a part of, and [that's something] between myself and my husband," she explains. "I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that. The Bible talks about us doing that for our husbands."

If she's offered a duet role on a love song with a male artist who isn't her husband, Barrett says she's likely to turn it down. "There have been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like, these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise," she continues, pointing out that a high profile country duet will typically include more obligations than just the recording: Music videos, awards show performances, televised duets and joint interviews are all typical components of song promo.

"What does that look like on the stage?" Barrett relates. "If I'm singing with another man, is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably. And I respect and love him so much that I am not gonna jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody."

As part of the podcast appearance, Barrett acknowledged that some fans have expressed concern — even outright disapproval — over her decision to prioritize family and faith over superstardom.

"I have tons of people say to me, or [text] me, or have commented about me and said, 'She's ruining her career by talking about these things, and by X, Y and Z," the singer says. "Because I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world could offer."

Still, she never second-guesses her priorities. "I know where I'm going. I know who I'm gonna see...who I'm gonna answer to," Barrett points out. "And those people are gonna have to answer to Him too. So I'm trying to do the best with what I've been given for Him."

Barrett's sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, is due to arrive next February. The track list is expected to include her current single, "Glory Days." The same month that her album comes out, Barrett is expecting to give birth to her third child. She and Foehner are already parents to eldest daughter Baylah, who will turn three years old in January, and one-year-old son Augustine.