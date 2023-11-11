Gabby Barrett Unveils Cover Art for Sophomore Album, &#8216;Chapter &#038; Verse&#8217; [Picture]

Gabby Barrett Unveils Cover Art for Sophomore Album, ‘Chapter & Verse’ [Picture]

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Gabby Barrett turned to social media on Saturday (Nov. 11) to share the cover art for her much-anticipated sophomore album, Chapter & Verse.

The 23-year-old country star appears on the cover dressed in a white corset, tan pants and a sheer lace duster against a background of rolling hills covered in a light mist.

"I’m so excited to share this project with y’all on 2.2.24," she writes. "It’s been such a special experience not only writing these songs, but also co-producing them with @rosscopperman."

Barrett first shared news of the upcoming project on Nov. 4 with a blurred-out cover image. She released a new song from the album titled "Growin' Up Raising You" on Friday (Nov. 10).

The song addresses her life as a young mother; Barrett married her fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner in October of 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January of 2021, followed by a baby boy in October of 2022. Barrett revealed she is pregnant with her third child in a post to social media in August of 2023.

“‘Growin’ Up Raising You’ is a very sensitive song for me,” Barrett says in a press release. "I don’t have all the answers to everything, and I haven’t gotten everything figured out. I’m doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be. I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I’m also trying to figure out life myself.”

Barrett has released two additional songs in advance of the new album, "Glory Days" and "Cowboy Back."

19 Country Music Stars With a LOT of Kids

Three singers on this list have eight kids, while one country celebrity has an astonishing 13 children. See 19 country music singers with a lot of kids, including Zac Brown, Chris Stapleton, Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell and more.
Filed Under: Gabby Barrett
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Pictures
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country