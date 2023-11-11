Gabby Barrett turned to social media on Saturday (Nov. 11) to share the cover art for her much-anticipated sophomore album, Chapter & Verse.

The 23-year-old country star appears on the cover dressed in a white corset, tan pants and a sheer lace duster against a background of rolling hills covered in a light mist.

"I’m so excited to share this project with y’all on 2.2.24," she writes. "It’s been such a special experience not only writing these songs, but also co-producing them with @rosscopperman."

Barrett first shared news of the upcoming project on Nov. 4 with a blurred-out cover image. She released a new song from the album titled "Growin' Up Raising You" on Friday (Nov. 10).

The song addresses her life as a young mother; Barrett married her fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner in October of 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January of 2021, followed by a baby boy in October of 2022. Barrett revealed she is pregnant with her third child in a post to social media in August of 2023.

“‘Growin’ Up Raising You’ is a very sensitive song for me,” Barrett says in a press release. "I don’t have all the answers to everything, and I haven’t gotten everything figured out. I’m doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be. I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I’m also trying to figure out life myself.”

Barrett has released two additional songs in advance of the new album, "Glory Days" and "Cowboy Back."