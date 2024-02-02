Gabby Barrett’s Personal New ‘Chapter & Verse’ Album Is Here
Gabby Barrett's undeniable, autobiographical sophomore album is here. Chapter & Verse features 14 new songs built on strong melodies, bold songwriting and powerful vocals.
Love ballads like "Glory Days" and the Miranda Lambert co-write "You're My Texas" build a bridge between the sweet sentiments shared on Barrett's debut album Goldmine (2020) and this new project.
- Barrett's Goldmine album has been Platinum-certified and includes the cross-genre hit "I Hope."
- It broke the first-week streaming record for a debut country album by a woman.
- She is listed as co-producer on this record, as well, joining Ross Copperman.
So much has changed for the singer, however: Barrett is now a mother to two kids (soon to be three!), and that's reflected in songs like "Growin' Up Raising You," a vulnerable look at parenthood that every mom can relate to.
Fans of her chart-topping hit song "The Good Ones" may fall for "Cowboy Back" in the same kind of way. Other tracks like "Jesus on a Train" and the album's closer, "The Verse: Doxology (Amen) (Feat. Phil Wickham)," promise an exploration of her faith.
Barrett helped write nine of the 14 songs and chose from cuts penned by Nashville's A-list songwriting community for the rest. Luke Combs' name is on "Dance Like No One's Watching," while Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna, Emily Weisband and recently-named Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Hillary Lindsey are scattered across the rest.
"Glory Days" is currently a Top 20 single on country radio. Barrett's official tour calendar allows for her to take several weeks or months off after the new baby's arrival — her next concert isn't scheduled until August.
SPONSORED CONTENT