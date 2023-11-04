Gabby Barrett has revealed the title and release date for her much-anticipated sophomore album.

The singer turned to social media on Saturday (Nov. 4) to share the news with fans, posting a blurred-out image of the album cover along with a snippet of her current single, "Glory Days," which she released in advance of the new project.

"Chapter & Verse. New album out 2.2.24," Barrett captions the clip.

Barrett shot to fame after competing on Season 16 of American Idol in 2018. She reached No. 1 with her debut single, "I Hope," in 2019, and followed up with another No. 1 hit, "The Good Ones," in 2020. She also scored a hit with "Pick Me Up" in 2022, and her debut album, 2020's Goldmine, is certified Platinum.

The news of Chapter & Verse comes during a very busy period for Barrett. She toured with Kane Brown in 2023, and in addition to "Glory Days," she's teased her upcoming album with another song titled "Cowboy Back."

Barrett married her fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner in October of 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January of 2021, followed by a baby boy in October of 2022.

The 23-year-old singer revealed she is pregnant with her third child in a post to social media in August of 2023. The couple are expecting another baby girl, and Barrett told People in September that "having another girl and another girl personality in the house" is one of the things she and Foehner are most excited about.