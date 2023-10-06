Gabby Barrett loves a good ol' Southern gentleman, and she's displaying that front and center on her fresh track, "Cowboy Back."

Barrett penned hit-ready the song with Jesse Frasure and Jon Nite, and the nostalgic number finds the 23-year-old completely head over heels for her cowboy.

Throughout the tune, Barrett proudly highlights the traits her better half possesses — all of which bring back the lost art of chivalry and treating a woman right.

Barrett opens the first verse with an observed picture of her man working hard in his red boots, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

"Loving that view. Working that land looks good on you," she sings, before swiftly noting, "You and that Ford, nah, they don't them like that anymore."

"Bring back them carhops baby / Break out them old Luccheses / Black Stetson to keep the sun out of our eyes / My shotgun ride or die / Yes ma'am with a southern accent / Stand up for what needs standing / Thank God I got a man like that / Look at you bringing cowboy back," Barrett jubilantly professes in the twangy chorus.

Sonically, the Barrett and Ross Copperman-produced "Cowboy Back" offers both a contemporary and neo-traditional country sound, with thick and vibrant fiddle lines zigzagging throughout alongside the anthemic drumbeats.

"Cowboy Back" is the latest preview of Barrett's forthcoming new album. The as-yet-untitled project was first previewed with its lead single,"Glory Days," which is currently making its way up the country charts.

On the personal front, Barrett's expecting her third child with husband Cade Foehner in February 2024. The two recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

"Marriage teaches so much and I’m thankful God gave me YOU to walk it out with. You are my favorite person and always will be," Barrett reflects on Instagram.