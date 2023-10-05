Gabby Barrett Marks 4th Anniversary With Husband Cade Foehner: ‘My Guy’

Happy Anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Foehner! Gabby Barrett took to social media on Thursday (Oct. 5) to mark her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, Cade Foehner.

The country singer shared two selfies in a post showering her man with admiration. The first shows the couple with big smiles on their faces as they lean in to one another, while the second — a more intimate snap — is taken from Foehner's perspective as they lay in bed together. He grins at the camera in the foreground, while Barrett is nestled in behind him with a smirk on her face.

In the caption, the "I Hope" hitmaker praises her spouse for being a solid foundation for their family.

"This is my guy right here," Barrett writes. "Happy 4 years of marriage my dear. Marriage teaches so much and I’m thankful God gave me YOU to walk it out with. You are my favorite person and always will be."

"Thank you for being such a strong hold for our family and children. I love you," she adds.

After meeting on Season 16 of American Idol in 2018, it didn't take the two country singers very long to get serious about a relationship. The pair became engaged just a year later and were married in a matter of months, on Oct. 5, 2019.

The Foehners recently announced they are expecting their third child together, another little girl, who is expected to arrive either late this year or early next. The couple are already parents to a daughter named Baylah May, 2, and a son named Augustine Boone, 11 months.

Barrett recently expressed to People that she is excited to have another girl in the house.

"My first was a girl, second was a boy, third will be a girl again. So, love girls," she says. "Love raising my first one."

Barrett also appears to be releasing new music soon: She's been teasing a song, "Cowboy Back," which she says will arrive on Friday (Oct. 6).