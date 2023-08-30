Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner revealed they're expecting another baby soon. The "I Hope" singer is pregnant with their third, expected later this year or early next.

Barrett spilled the news in a minimalist announcement post on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 30). Two nearly matching photos lead to "Baby No. 3" in text, and then a short video of her listening to the baby's heartbeat.

She's 23 years old and he's believed to be a few years older. They married in Oct. 2019.

Barrett and Foehner met during Season 16 of American Idol in 2018.

Daughter Baylah May was born in January 2021.

A son named Augustine Boone was born in October 2022.

"Swipe for a surprise," the pair write on social media, using the hashtag #livingthedream.

The news comes as Barrett is promoting her new single "Glory Days" to country radio. The song is her first official single since Goldmine, her breakout album from 2020. To date, she has a pair of No. 1 hits and another Top 10 single. Two songs — "I Hope" and "The Good Ones" have gone multi-Platinum.

Soon, the couple will be able to ease into maternity: Barrett is set to play Nashville on Friday (Sept. 1) and after that she has just a few more dates in 2023, with nothing on the books for 2024.

She has not yet shared this new baby's due date, or if she knows if she's having a boy or a girl