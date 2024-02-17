Gabby Barrett and her fellow musician husband Cade Foehner are now parents of three. She gave birth to their second daughter, and third baby overall, on Saturday (Feb. 17), according to a post shared to social media.

Barrett hasn't shared any of her children's faces, and she's keeping that rule in place for baby No. 3, but she did celebrate the newest arrival with a close-up photo of the baby's feet. The "Glory Days" singer also shared some of the details of her daughter's birth, as well as her name.

"Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish," she wrote. "Praising God for his kindness!"

The newest Foehner baby's name is Ivy Josephine Foehner, and in her post, Barrett clarified that she'll go by Ivy Jo. She joins big sister Baylah May, who turned three years old last month, and big brother Augustine Boone, who celebrated his first birthday in October 2023.

Barrett announced her pregnancy with Ivy Jo last August. In the weeks leading up to her delivery, the singer was focused on another big project: The release of her sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, which dropped on on Feb. 2. Its track list reflects the singer's life stage, with multiple songs inspired by parenthood and the process of raising young children.

One of those is "Growin' Up Raising You," a song inspired by the birth of Barrett's first child; another is "Dance Like No One's Watching," a song written by fellow country star parent Luke Combs. Combs provides backing vocals on the track, and another song called "You're My Texas" is a collaboration with Miranda Lambert.