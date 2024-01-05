Gabby Barrett's first in-genre collaboration is a big one. The "Glory Days" singer just revealed "You're My Texas," a song she wrote with Miranda Lambert.

Hillary Lindsey also joined Lambert (from Texas) and Barrett (whose husband is from Texas) for a love song that compares someone special to Texas in the most positive way.

"(You're) where I hang my hat when I get restless / You're my Texas," she sings to close the chorus. Lambert does not add vocals to the swelling ballad.

Find "You're My Texas" on Barrett's new Chapter & Verse album (Feb. 2).

The former American Idol finalist is married to Cade Foehner in real life. They have two kids and are expecting a third in February.

"Cowboy Back" is another song from the album that she released ahead of time.

Songs Miranda Lambert Has Written for Other Artists

Lambert hasn't shared much new music of her own since dropping Palomino in 2022, but several songs she's written have appeared on albums released by her contemporaries. Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know" and Jelly Roll's "The Lost" both came on albums released last year.

Additionally, she's written songs for new albums released by Chris Stapleton ("What Am I Gonna Do") and Luke Combs ("Outrunnin' Your Memory"). Parker McCollum, Jon Pardi and Brothers Osborne are a few more who've cut her songs in the last two years.

Gabby Barrett Collaborations

Barrett is notably selective about who she chooses to collaborate with. Her Goldmine album (2020) featured a collaboration with contemporary worship band Shane & Shane and pop singer Charlie Puth, but she admits that she won't record a duet with a man if it makes her husband uncomfortable.

"What does that look like on the stage?" Barrett said during an appearance on the Unexpected With Hannah Love podcast. "If I'm singing with another man, is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably. And I respect and love him so much that I am not gonna jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody."

The 23-year-old indicates that she's turned down opportunities to sing with other men for this reason. Chapter & Verse is set to include one duet: The final song is called "The Verse (Doxology)" and she's going to be joined by contemporary Christian singer Phil Wickham.

*Update: This article has been corrected to read that Gabby Barrett's husband is from Texas. A previous version said she was.