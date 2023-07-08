Will Gabby Barrett Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Gabby Barrett shares a window into her personal life in her new video, "Glory Days." Will she head up the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Barrett's two children appear in the family-centric video, which celebrates her happy life away from the spotlight. She's facing off against new clips from Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges, Russell Dickerson, Frank Ray, Jade Eagleson and Diamond Rio. Which one is your favorite?

The Top 10 looks a little this week after two weeks of very active voting. Davisson Brothers Band are in at No. 5 with their video for "Home," and Alana Springsteen holds down the No. 10 spot with "When We Were Friends."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

