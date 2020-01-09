Garth Brooks is kicking off the new year right. The country megastar's latest single, "Dive Bar," a duet with Blake Shelton, rises three spots this week to reach No. 21 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, making Brooks the first artist ever to chart hit songs in every decade since the 1980s.

Billboard reports that Brooks has now appeared on the chart in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s. Brooks' first appearance on the Hot Country Songs chart came in 1989, when "Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)" debuted at No. 94 in March. The song peaked at No. 8 on the chart in July. Brooks has gone on to chart a total of 89 songs on the Hot Country Songs chart, 19 of which have become No. 1 hits. 36 of them have hit the Top 10.

Brooks is the first country artist of the 2020s to claim the five-decade streak, but he is not the only country singer to mark the achievement. Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton have each charted songs in six different decades, from the '60s to the '10s.

Brooks has a long way to go before he could hope to break the overall record. George Jones is the current record holder, having charted in seven different decades. His streak began in the 1950s and lasted until 2011. Brooks would have to continue to chart songs past the 2040s to top that run.

Brooks' notable achievements extend beyond the charts and continue into his live performances. In December, Pollstar named Brooks the top-selling live act of 2019. The feat was that much more impressive in light of the fact that Brooks played significantly fewer shows than many of his contemporaries. The singer played 13 shows across 10 cities. In comparison, Carrie Underwood, who ranked at No. 44 on the list, played a staggering five times as many dates.

