Garth Brooks Set to Release Third ‘Limited Series’ Box Set

It's been almost 20 years since the release of Garth Brooks' second The Limited Series box set — which came out in 2005 — and more than 25 years since the release of the first back in 1998.

Fans of the country icon will be excited to know that Brooks is teaming with Bass Pro Shops for the third Limited Series box, which is set to release in the fall of 2023.

The new collection will have seven CDs, including his upcoming unannounced new studio album, as well as Man Against Machine, Gunslinger, Fun and Triple Live with a new cover.

You wont have to pitch a tent and wait in line for hours to score yours, but they are limited. On the Bass Pro Shops website, they are encouraging Brooks' fans to go ahead and pre-order to secure a set.

This isn't the first time that Brooks has worked with Bass Pro Shops: In 2022, he played a series of shows to celebrate the opening of the Bass Pro Shops Thunder Ridge Arena near Branson, Mo., in celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary.

It's expected that this compilation will include Brooks' new single, "Only Country Music," which can currently only be heard on his new radio channel on TuneIn.

Brooks is currently performing at his Garth Brooks/Plus One Vegas residency until December, with all shows being sold out. The megastar was so honored that the tickets sold out so fast that he hinted on more shows being added, joking that they would have to throw him out if they ever want him to leave Vegas.

A new set of dates for Brooks' Vegas residency are slated to begin in April 2024.

