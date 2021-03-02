Garth Brooks sold out his Charlotte, N.C., Stadium Tour stop in 90 minutes, but it's taking an eternity for the concert to happen. The singer has delayed the show once again, pushing the date to the fall.

The new date for Brooks' show at Bank of America Stadium is Sept. 25. Current ticketholders should hold onto their tickets, a note on his website reads. The reason for this delay wasn't explicitly stated, but his first three tries at playing the Queen City were all derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated for May 2, 2020, this sold out concert was moved to June 13, then Oct. 10 of last year. Then he tried for April 10, 2021 before this latest postponement.

It's his second postponement of 2021, with his scheduled Feb. 27 show in Las Vegas being pushed to July 10. His next scheduled show is actually in less than two months — on May 1 he's expected to bring more than 70,000 fans to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. If it happens, it would be the largest public concert gathering in the United States since the pandemic began in early 2020.

As of now, early May is the start date for a number of country music tours, but artists have said little about those plans, and other tours slated for March and April have been delayed (Kane Brown, until September) or outright canceled (Maren Morris). Chris Stapleton does have a few shows scheduled for April, and Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour is still on for May 1. Luke Bryan would be next on May 30.

The below gallery shows all country music tours, up-to-date with the most recent information. This news for Brooks comes on the heels of his wife Trisha Yearwood announcing that she was being treated for COVID-19. Brooks revealed that she had some symptoms, but didn't disclose the severity of her illness.