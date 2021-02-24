Trisha Yearwood has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a statement from the country star and her husband, Garth Brooks, revealed on Wednesday (Feb. 24). Brooks, meanwhile, remains negative for the virus.

Brooks and Yearwood were already quarantined because someone within their "inner circle" tested positive for COVID-19 around Feb. 11. They were tested about one week after their initial exposure to the virus, and then continued to quarantine. The statement explains that "subsequent tests" revealed Yearwood's positive diagnosis.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice. Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for," Brooks says. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together."

Per Brooks, Yearwood does have symptoms, though he did not share what they are. Although he has not tested positive for the virus, Brooks will remain out of the public eye — that means no weekly Inside Studio G Facebook livestreams — until she's better.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan,” Brooks admits. “We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

Brooks asks for prayers and well wishes for Yearwood. "She's tough. She's stronger than me," he says, but adds that he, too, is praying for her.

Brooks and Yearwood were previously quarantined over the summer, after Brooks' daughter Allie contracted COVID-19. Their most recent quarantine began after they and their teams underwent testing while preparing to co-host Ellen.

In January, Brooks was tested for the virus several times prior to his performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. His tests came back negative, and he was able to perform an a cappella version of "Amazing Grace" from the U.S. Capitol building.