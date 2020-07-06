Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are postponing their scheduled July 7 livestream concert due to potential exposure within their team to COVID-19. The two country stars are feeling well, but they're also not about to take any chances.

A Monday (July 6) press release explains that Brooks and Yearwood "are fine," but someone in their camp "has possibly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus." They're postponing both Tuesday's livestream show and the July 6 and July 13 episodes of Brooks' Inside Studio G Facebook Live series "out of an abundance of caution."

"To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for two weeks and thank everyone for their concern," the brief release concludes.

Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, Brooks has continued with Inside Studio G, and he and Yearwood hosted a first livestream concert early on during the pandemic. Brooks also recently put on a drive-in movie theater concert that aired on more than 300 drive-in screens nationwide.

Brooks' last radio single was "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton. He dropped "We Belong to Each Other" in June, but it's not clear if the song will be promoted at radio.

