Garth Brooks’ Final Stadium Tour Stop Will Be His Biggest Yet

Garth Brooks has his Stadium Tour planned out until 2022, and he'll cap it off with what he describes as "possibly the biggest gig of my career." Coming from the man who played Central Park to an estimated 980,000 people, that's a big statement.

Brooks officially began his first-ever run of stadium shows in 2019, though he played a gig at Notre Dame Stadium the year prior. He's announcing shows one by one, but he's got the trek planned out until 2022, including its final stop.

"It's gonna be a hell of a ride," Brooks says of his plans, "one that even will be where I have never gone."

Brooks hinted at his big plans during a Wednesday (July 29) press conference, held via Zoom and Facebook Live due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has put his Stadium Tour on hold for the time being. During quarantine, he has continued his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook livestream events, and he's also put on two livestream concerts, as well as a successful drive-in show.

"I don't think it was Garth Brooks that did it," he mused of the drive-in event, which sold out at 300 theaters across the country. "I think it was just getting out with your family that did it."

Still, Brooks says he's eager to get back on a real stage. "I miss that dearly," he confesses, "but like everybody else, you do what you're asked to do."

"I think concerts, especially stadiums, will be the very last thing that they allow," he adds, "and that makes me sad, but at the same time, I respect that decision."

That magic date is a moving target, but Brooks is ready whenever concerts get the green light, even if it means downsizing his plans.

"I want to play, no matter what ... If it's five people, if it's 5 million, I don't care," he insists. "I can't imagine them letting 10,000 people sit next to each other and not 80,000, but if that's the rule, you can bet we're going to figure out how to get in that game."

Brooks recently released a brand-new song, "We Belong to Each Other." His long-promised next album, Fun, is done, the singer says, but he's not particularly eager to release it while fans are quarantined due to COVID-19.

"I don't want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting," Brooks says. "The album's ready to go. It's just, how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody's out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially?"

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

The Story of Garth Brooks' New Song: