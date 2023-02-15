Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence have unveiled their plans for a co-headlining tour in 2023.

The two country singers are slated to hit the road together for a series of shows that will launch on May 18 in Lincoln, Neb., and continue through June 3, when the tour will wrap in Southaven, Miss.

The pair will perform in a total of eight states across two weeks.

Allan has scored a long string of hits that includes "Man to Man," "Tough Little Boys," "Nothing on But the Radio," "Life Ain't Always Beautiful" and more. He released his tenth studio album, Ruthless, in 2022.

Lawrence was one of the vanguard country artists of the 1990s, with hits including "Sticks and Stones," "Alibis," "Time Marches On," "Paint Me a Birmingham" and more. He currently hosts a radio show titled Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence, and he has also recently launched a podcast titled TL's Road House, which he records on his tour bus.

“Tracy Lawrence is one of the iconic artists of the '90s country sound,” Allan says in a press release. “It’s going to be fun to hit the road with him and hear those great songs every night."

"I’m really looking forward to doing these shows with Gary Allan,” Lawrence adds. “We’ve been talking every day and we’re really excited to hit the road together. What he brings to the table is unmatched and is going to elevate an already great night of music."

A special tour presale is set for Thursday (Feb. 16), and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 17) at 10AM local venue time via Allan's official website.

A complete list of tour dates appears below.

Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

5/18 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

5/19 — Chesterfield, Mo. @ Chesterfield Amphitheater

5/26 — Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater

5/27 — in Mankato, Minn. @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

5/28 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

6/1 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre

6/2 — Louisville, Ky. @ Iroquois Amphitheater

6/3 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater