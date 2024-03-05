Gary Allan Marries Molly Martin in a Spontaneous, Intimate Ceremony

Gary Allan and Molly Martin, his fiancée of over two years, are officially married. People reports that the couple spontaneously decided to tie the knot a the Sumner County mayor's office in Gallatin, Tenn. last month, on Feb. 5.

Only the officiant -- who just so happened to be Mayor John C. Isbell himself -- and a photographer were present to witness the ceremony.

"Molly and I had been trying to find the right time and the right spot to get married, and we just decided the time was now. We just didn't want to keep waiting," Allan explains. "We may still do a bigger celebration later on, but for now we are happy to be husband and wife."

He also says that a "low-key" celebration was the perfect fit to represent his relationship with Martin, and reminded them of some of their favorite memories as a couple. "We had a private ceremony close to home, then ended the day with dinner and drinks with a few close friends," he recounts. "It could not have been a more perfect day!"

Though the ceremony was spontaneously planned, Allan and Martin still managed to include several touches of bridal elegance. Martin wore a classic, plunging Yves Saint Laurent gown and 1990s-era vintage earrings from the same designer. Meanwhile, Allan looked svelte in a black Roberto Cavelli suit.

Allan shared the news of his engagement with his fans in December 2021, posting a series of photos of his outdoor winter proposal. Both Allan and Martin were bundled up in the woods when he knelt to pop the question, and when she said yes, they toasted with waiting champagne flutes under twinkling string lights and a chandelier.

Allen's marriage to Martin is his fourth. According to CMT, he shares three children with his first wife Tracy Taylor, whom he married in 1987. They subsequently divorced, and Allen got married and divorced once more in the late '90s. In 2001, he tied the knot with his third wife Angela Herzberg; tragically, she died by suicide three years later.

Allan's most recent album, Ruthless, arrived in 2021. His country career dates back to the mid-1990s, when he released his breakout album Used Heart for Sale, and he has since notched five No. 1 country hits.

