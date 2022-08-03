Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville

Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter.

"For the last 25 years plus, UMG Nashville has been my record label home. I am very thankful to the staff members at Decca, MCA, and EMI for the belief and support they have had in me, but it is now time for a new adventure," he writes. "I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to sharing more news soon."

Throughout his career, Allan has worked with Decca, MCA and EMI, all of which are under the UMG Nashville umbrella. He first signed with Decca in 1996, releasing his first two albums, Used Heart For Sale and It Would Be You, on the label.

From 1999 forward, MCA Nashville has released the majority of his albums, while EMI Nashville released 2021's Ruthless. Allan has scored many hits throughout his career, including "Tough Little Boys," "Nothing on but the Radio" and "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)" among the most memorable.

Allan has not yet announced what's next in his music career, but he is currently busy touring on The Ruthless Tour: 25 Years the Hard Way through October. He will finish out the year with back-to-back shows at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Dec. 3 and 4.