Gary Allan surprised fans by announcing he and girlfriend Molly Martin have gotten engaged. The country singer revealed he proposed with a gallery of photos shared Tuesday night (Dec. 7) on Instagram.

"She said yes!!!" Allan captions a post that captures six photos of the moment. A very bundled singer is on bended knee during the first, with his future wife covering her mouth in shock. The next photos show it all from different points of view before the final shows a stunning engagement ring that he helped design.

People revealed that the "Tough Little Boys" singer designed the ring. A friend of the singer's at MarcCo Jewelers made it. The proposal happened at Nashville's Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. Martin will be Allan's fourth wife, after Tracy Taylor, Danette Day and Angela Herzberg. The first two marriages ended in divorce, while Herzberg died by suicide in 2004. He has three children, all with Taylor.

So, who is Molly Martin? She's a woman who likes her privacy. On Instagram, her page is private, and Allan's photos don't show her full face. Rarely does he share pictures featuring family members or loved ones, but he did in January. The internet is virtually void of information about her.

Musically, Allan's last album is Ruthless, released in 2021. For 25 years he's scattered hits across the radio, beginning with "Her Man" in 1996 and continuing through "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)" in 2012. Many of his songs like "Smoke Rings In the Dark" were not huge commercial hits, but are respected by fans and critics for their deep lyrical integrity.