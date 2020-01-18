Gene Watson will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Vince Gill surprised the veteran country singer during his performance at the Opry in Nashville on Friday night (Jan. 17). Gill gave Watson a big introduction, telling the crowd, “He’s one of the greatest country singers that’s walked the earth." After Watson performed two of his classic songs, “Sometimes I Get Lucky and Forget” and “Nothing Sure Looked Good On You,” Gill stunned him by saying, "I'll make you a deal: If you do 'Farewell Party,' we'll invite you to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry."

“I’m not sure I've got anything left," a stunned Watson replied, but recovered to deliver a crowd-pleasing performance of the iconic song.

Watson launched his career in 1975, and his decades of hits include "Love in the Hot Afternoon," "Where Love Begins," "Paper Rosie," "Fourteen Carat Mind," "Memories to Burn," "Don't Waste It on the Blues" and more. He made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage 55 years ago at the age of 21.

“The Opry strives to showcase an array of musical styles in every show,” Grand Ole Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers says in a press release. “When Gene Watson steps onto the Opry stage, fans know they are going to hear one of the most respected traditional country singers of all time. For years, we’ve watched him wow audiences in the crowd and fellow artists backstage. He’s been committed to the Opry for decades, and we look forward to him becoming an official member of the family. Plus, when all is said and done, you just can’t beat that last note of ‘Farewell Party.’”

The details for Watson's upcoming Grand Ole Opry induction have not yet been announced.

