George Birge was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul was chatting with him about what is slated to be his second No. 1 song, "Cowboy Songs."

The conversation at one point turned to another George that you may have heard of: George Strait. Both artists originate out of Texas, and both are named George, so we had to ask if they have met before.

The story that Birge gave us about meeting Strait was one for the ages.

"I've met George Strait once,' Birge said. "It was a speakeasy. It was a bar that Big & Rich used to own called 'The Spot,' in Nashville."

Birge continued to detail the speakeasy visit that changed his life.

"You had to have fingerprint ID to get in. It was membership only, so it was like honestly this Men in Black door on a concrete wall, like it looks like a supply closet."

Birge described how beautiful the speakeasy was and how there was a bartender on duty 24/7, and the only reason he had gotten in was that he was with a prominent person in country music, who had access.

When Birge got to the top of the stairs of the speakeasy and got inside, he told us, "It's just me, my buddy and George Strait and his buddy. There's four people in the bar. And this is a Saturday night on Broadway, so I was like, 'What in the world is going on?'"

If you aren't aware, Broadway in Nashville on a Saturday night is crazy busy, and finding a bar with only four people in it would be unlikely.

Birge continued, "I was like, 'If there's any time to say hi to him, because he's my idol.' I walked over there, and I was like, 'Hey man, my name is George too, I'm from Texas and I make country music, too, and I wanted to say I'm a huge fan.'"

What happened next floored Birge.

"In classic George Strait fashion, with his perfect tan, and his white teeth and starched shirt ... I mean it looked like he walked out of a magazine. He was like, 'Man, I know who you are, and I'm proud of you. Keep it up, you're doing great.'"

What did Birge say after that compliment from the King of Country Music?

"'Mr. Strait, thank you very much. Enjoy your night,' and I walked away," he recalled. "I can put that in my pocket for the rest of my life."

