Nancy Jones, the widow of George Jones, is facing a countersuit from her ex-boyfriend Kirk West, six months after West was arrested and charged with stealing millions from her in cash and cryptocurrency.

According to the Tennessean, West filed his countersuit on Jan. 9.

Those documents claim that West is entitled to half of Jones' "cryptocurrency, cash and precious metals" since they shared assets and were in a romantic relationship for 12 years.

He's accusing her of conversion, defamation and abusing the legal process.

Why Did George Jones' Widow Nancy Accuse Her Ex-Boyfriend of Stealing?

West, who is in his late 50s, was arrested last July at the Nashville International Airport. Court documents filed at that time show that Nancy — who described West as her "long-term romantic partner" — grew suspicious that he was cheating on her the month prior, and asked her grandaughter to check a safe to ensure that her jewelry and cash were secure.

The granddaughter discovered that $400,000 in cash, plus a Ledger wallet containing approximately 5,534,307 units of the digital currency XRP, was missing from the safe.

On the date of discovery, the cryptocurrency — whose value fluctuates wildly — was worth $11,622,044.70.

Documents also state that Nancy kicked West out of her home two days after the missing valuables were discovered, and that he called her to say he would return $5 million of the money, but no more.

How Did George Jones' Widow, Nancy Jones, Meet Her Boyfriend?

According to court documents, Nancy Jones says she and West met in August 2013, about four months after her country legend husband died in April 2013.

Nancy put a home up for sale, and West toured the home with a group of investors, saying they were interested in buying it. Afterward, he began texting her to offer companionship and support in the wake of Jones' death, and they struck up a friendship that later turned romantic.

Documents also state that Nancy learned through these exchanges that West was "penniless" and didn't have a home of his own.

Why Did Kirk West Countersue George Jones' Widow Nancy?

West's countersuit disputes several points from Nancy's original filing, including those documents' assessment of his financial situation when they met.

He denies that he was "penniless," and in fact, says that by the time he had assumed the role of investing and managing some of her finances, it would be "very difficult" to separate what money was hers and what money was his.

Because of that, and because they were living together and shared assets, West says he is entitled to half of the contested assets. In fact, he says that they agreed to split assets evenly when they broke up, though Nancy's lawsuit does not include mention of any such agreement.

Per the Tennessean, the newly filed documents accuse Nancy of subjecting West to "wrath, public hatred, contempt, or ridicule, or deprived him of the benefits of public confidence or social interaction."