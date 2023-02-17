Fans attending Bruce Springsteen's show in Austin, Texas, on Thursday night (Feb. 16) got a big surprise when George Strait walked onto the stage.

The King of Country Music was not there to perform, but simply to introduce Springsteen, who was in town to play the city's new Moody Center.

The two walked onto the stage together prior to the show. After waving to the crowd and embracing one another, Springsteen stepped to the side so Strait — a native Texan — could make his way to the microphone and talk to the crowd.

Fans were taken aback to see the legends on stage together, and for some, it took moment for the gravity of the moment to set in.

"That's George Strait," you can hear one fan say from behind the camera in the video below.

"Austin, Texas!" Strait says to a roaring crowd. "It's my honor tonight to introduce to you a man who really needs no introduction, right? Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band."

The audience erupts into applause as the two hug one more time. Strait waves to the roarding crowd and gives a humble thumbs up to the band as he walks off the stage. It was a legendary moment, even without a performance.

Although his performances are rare these days after retiring a few years ago, Strait did perform at the Moody Center last May, alongside fellow country music icon Willie Nelson. They performed a handful of songs together for the grand opening of the venue. Strait even led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the country veteran.