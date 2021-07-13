George Strait and Eric Church Booked for Atlanta’s ATLive 2021

George Strait and Eric Church are bound for Atlanta, Ga., this November. The two country stars are set to play the second annual ATLive concert event, set for Nov. 5-6 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Strait is set to headline the first day of the two-concert series: an all-country music lineup fleshed out by Church and Caitlyn Smith. Legendary rockers Metallica will headline the second day, during which they'll be joined by newer rock groups Greta Van Fleet and Cage the Elephant.

In a promotional video for the show, Strait addresses his ATLive fans. "Hello, Atlanta," he says. "It's been a while. I don't know about you, but I'm ready."

The inaugural ATLive took place in 2019, and also featured a day dedicated to country music. That year, more than 90,000 people came out to see Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Church, Sugarland, Sam Hunt and Luke Combs.

ATLive will also continue its tradition of charitable giving in 2021. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Military Warriors Support Foundation, which Strait supports. Metallica’s All Within My Hands non-profit organization will receive a portion of the proceeds as well.

Tickets for ATLive go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 16) via Ticketmaster. More information is available at MercedesBenzStadium.com.

By the time of ATLive, Church's Gather Again Tour will already be underway. He's set to hit the road on Sept. 17, and will complete the trek in May of 2022.

WATCH: George Strait's Lucky Break!

Livin' Like a King: George Strait Through the Years