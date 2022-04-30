George Strait Plots Special Two-Night Concert Event in Texas

George Strait has announced a special two-night stand with a pair of concert dates in his home state of Texas. The country legend is slated to perform back-to-back nights at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Tenille Townes will join Strait as his support act on both nights of the special event. Tickets for Strait's two Fort Worth concerts are set to go on sale on Friday, May 13, at 10AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. American Express card holders will have access to a special pre-sale that begins on Wednesday, May 4, at 10AM CT and runs, through Thursday, May 12 at 10PM CT.

More information about George Strait's upcoming dates is available at his official website.

Strait retired from touring after his massive two-year Cowboy Rides Away Tour, which kicked off Jan. 18, 2013, with a show in Lubbock, Texas.

Strait continued the tour in 2014, and he played the final tour date of his career on June 7, 2014, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, joined by an impressive roster of guest artists that included Martina McBride, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert and Lee Ann Womack. He captured that show for posterity in his The Cowboy Rides Away: Live From AT&T Stadium CD and DVD.

But while that marked the end of his touring days, the Country Music Hall of Famer has continued to perform live for his fans as the mood strikes him. In addition to his upcoming Fort Worth concert dates, Strait extended his Strait to Vegas series of performances at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas earlier in 2022, and he recently performed a one-night Strait to the Natural State show at Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. Strait also played a return engagement at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March, marking his 31st performance at the event.

Look Inside George Strait's Unique Mansion: