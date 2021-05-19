For the first time in more than a year, George Strait will be back in Las Vegas, Nev., this summer. Two concerts originally scheduled for August 2020 and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now take place in August 2021.

A Strait to Vegas concert originally scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020, will now take place on Aug. 13, 2021, and one originally set for Aug. 29, 2020, will now happen on Aug. 14, 2021. Tickets for the original dates remain valid, though those who can no longer attend can seek refunds from their point of purchase. Fans looking to purchase new tickets can visit GeorgeStrait.com.

“The Ace in the Hole Band and I have been looking forward to this day for a year and a half,” Strait says in a press release. “I cannot wait to see Vegas and all of my great fans once again. It’s been way too long. We will finally ride again. See you soon."

As previously announced, Caitlyn Smith will be Strait's special guest at both Vegas concerts. The shows are taking place at the city's T-Mobile Arena.

Strait has returned to Las Vegas numerous times since he first began his Strait to Vegas show series in 2016. They, along with select one-off performances, are the only concerts he plays each year, as he retired from touring in 2014.

Also in 2021, Strait will perform at Minneapolis, Minn.'s U.S. Bank Stadium. That show, featuring special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, is set for Nov. 13, after being postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic. A concert at Notre Dame Stadium at the university of the same name in Indiana, also originally scheduled for 2020, has been canceled.