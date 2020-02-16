George Strait Reaches Milestone Concert Attendance Mark

Five decades into his illustrious and groundbreaking career, George Strait is continuing to set new records with his Las Vegas residency.

Strait's two shows on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 grossed $4.2 million and sold 31,556 tickets according to Billboard. The success of Strait's shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas lifts Strait's career-total ticket sales past 10 million tickets sold, for a total of 10,031,222.

With his total ticket sales lifting past the diamond mark, Strait finds himself boasting a wealth of new achievements. The "Carrying Your Love With Me" singer becomes the 16th artist to reach such an achievement, the eighth solo artist to reach this achievement and only the second country music artist to surpass 10 million tickets sold.

The only other country music artist to achieve more than 10 million tickets sold? That would be none other than Kenny Chesney, who has sold a total of 15,511,123 tickets throughout his career, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Strait's Strait to Vegas residency has been ongoing since the singer first launched the residency on April 22, 2016. After nearly four years, Strait has grossed a total of $67.8 million from 469,741 tickets sold after playing 28 shows. Many of the shows are two at a time, separated by a break of three to four months between shows.

Strait will continue to push his career total ticket sales up, as he is slated to play the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 22. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will be joining Strait for that show. Strait has also added two new dates to his Las Vegas residency on Aug. 28-29.