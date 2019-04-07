George Strait and Miranda Lambert teamed up for a memorable duet of "Run" at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas Sunday (April 7).

The two Texans began "Run" — a classic Strait hit — with the King of Country singing "If there's a plane or a bus leaving Dallas, I hope you're on it."

Lambert responded, "If there's a train moving fast down the tracks, I hope you caught it," while a massive backdrop of downtown Dallas glowed behind them.

Strait wore his signature cowboy hat and suit jacket, while Lambert donned a stunning red dress with country-style fringes. The duo was completely comfortable onstage, smiling and singing flawlessly together in the choruses: "Baby run, cut a path across the blue skies / Straight in a straight line / You can't get here fast enough / Find a truck and fire it up

/ Lean on the gas and off the clutch / Leave Dallas in the dust / I need you in a rush / So baby run."

Lambert ended the song by saying, "That's the King, y'all!"

Both artists also performed other songs at the show, with Lambert leading a hits medley and Strait closing out the three-hour program with the song "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar."

The biggest ACM winners of the night were Keith Urban earning Entertainer of the Year, Thomas Rhett winning Male Artist of the Year, Kacey Musgraves winning Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, while duo Dan + Shay brought home hardware for Single of the Year ("Tequila"), Song of the Year ("Tequila") and Duo of the Year.

