During a speech he gave at rodeo legend Roy Cooper's funeral on Monday (May 26), George Strait laughed and smiled as he shared his favorite memories of Cooper.

But the King of Country also shed some tears as he admitted just how much he'll miss his friend.

Strait's voice quavered as he described Cooper as a "brother, friend, father, grandfather, loved one." He said that Cooper was "one of my very best friends," adding that he "can count those on one hand.

"He was my hero," Strait continues in video of the moment, seen below. "We shared a lot of good and bad times together. He didn't hang out with me, I hung out with him."

Read More: Rodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper Dies in a House Fire

Known in the world of rodeo as "The Super Looper," Cooper was a ProRodeo Hall of Fame member who was arguably the most famous rodeo cowboy in the world.

He died in a house fire at his home in North Texas in late April, at the age of 69.

At the time, Strait shared a tribute to Cooper on social media, describing him as a "hero" and writing, "We'll miss you, amigo."

Strait was one of a number of country star speakers to pay tribute to Cooper at the funeral service held for him on Monday, which took place in Fort Worth, Texas' Cowtown Coliseum, according to WFAA.

Tanya Tucker was also on hand to give a speech, and Reba McEntire shared a video message.

Strait's memories of Cooper were colorful. He shared a couple of stories about times the two had spent together at racing events, including one incident at the Kentucky Derby when Cooper attempted to "left-foot [rope]" Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks.

"Years later I ran into her somewhere and she said, 'Hey, where's that crazy cowboy that tried to rope me at the Derby?' He always made a big impression, ol' Roy," Strait joked with the crowd, a big smile across his face.

"Roy was one of the ones they made that saying about: They broke the mold after they made him," he commented.

But when he tried to sum up what Cooper's friendship meant to him, Strait got so emotional that he had to step away from the podium to collect himself.

"I'm gonna miss him so much," he said. "Lord, he loved his family, and he loved the Lord."

"If the Good Lord chooses me to go to paradise someday, where I know Roy is, I'm just gonna say, 'Throw a Council [saddle] on one for me, brother, let's race,' God bless Roy. God bless the Cooper family. God bless all your friends," Strait said at the end of his speech.