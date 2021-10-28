George Strait is selling his spectacular custom-made mansion in Texas, and he's just re-listed it at a lower price. The eye-popping residence is now on the market for $6.9 million, shaving $600,000 off its previous asking price of $7.5 million.

Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in San Antonio's exclusive the Dominion community breaks down to monthly payments of $38,470 and $871 per square foot at its current price, according to online property listings. That's a relative steal compared to when Strait originally listed the estate for $10 million in 2018 before reducing the price to $8.9 million in 2019.

The country music icon reduced the price again to $7.5 million in January of 2021.

The castle-like residence was designed by renowned architect Bill Tull from Arizona and includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths. Each bedroom opens onto an en-suite bathroom and includes its own separate fireplace. The main house also includes an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna and a walk-in safe room.

The luxury estate also boasts a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout. Outdoor living spaces include a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator.

Strait's staggering mansion sits on 12.2 acres of land, and the estate also features a separate "casita" guest house that is entirely self-contained, with one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchenette and fireplace.

Tamara Strait with Phyllis Browning Company holds the listing on the country king's estate.