George Strait won't have to travel far to see fans this fall. The King of Country Music will perform back-to-back shows at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas — in his home state — on Nov. 17 and 18, 2023.

The "Ace in the Hole" singer will be joined by Caitlyn Smith, who will be opening for him on both nights.

Dickies Arena spent a few days teasing a "big announcement" before finally letting the cat out of the bag on Friday (April 7).

The announcement feels like deja vu, as Strait carried out two shows at the same venue last November. In fact, the dates are almost identical — last year's performances took place on Nov. 18 and 19. Another budding country artist, Tenille Townes, was his opener in 2022.

The fall shows are not the only dates on the King's calendar this year: Strait is scheduled for a few stadium performances over the summer. He'll make stops at six sporting venues, including two nights at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on July 28 and 29. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town are scheduled to open for him there.

The "I Cross My Heart" artist embarked on his "final" tour in 2013. The Cowboy Rides Away Tour featured 48 stops and spanned from 2013 to 2014. Despite the trek being his touted last tour, the shows were far from his true final shows — Strait has continued to schedule one-off concerts across the country since then.

He has also spent several years performing on his Strait to Vegas residency since 2016. The last shows took place in Dec. 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, marking his 35th and 36th time playing the venue. It has not been confirmed whether those were his final Las Vegas concerts.

Tickets for Strait's 2023 Fort Worth shows go on sale Friday, April 14 at 11AM ET.