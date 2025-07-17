Look Inside the Grand Ole Opry’s Backstage Vending Machines [Exclusive]
There are two things backstage at the Grand Ole Opry that are as iconic as the country stars who walk the halls, but rarely get talked about.
Two vending machines behind the scenes of the esteemed stage have likely been touched by countless legends.
I recently had the opportunity to be a guest announcer at the Grand Ole Opry, and while I was walking from my dressing room to the stage, I saw the vending machines.
I thought to myself, "My God, these vending machines really only get used by country icons who are backstage and may be a little hungry before they grace the Opry stage."
Let's take a closer look at the machines that have likely served legends like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and George Strait over the years.
Each machine serves its own purpose: One is for healthy snack options, and the other holds something for those living on the edge of snacking.
Inside the machine with the healthier options, you'll find everything from Clif Bars to Sunchips.
If a country superstar wants to make a mess of their dressing room, they can get one of the Nature's Valley Granola Bars that are known to be messier than the beach.
There are also a variety of baked snacks and a built-in beverage dispenser. Its offerings range from Diet Mountain Dew to regular, Monster Energy drinks and water.
For the brave, you'll also find Funyuns.
Now to the more fun vending machine — probably the one Blake Shelton hits as he walks onto the Opry stage.
In this vending machine you have the classic snacks that are sure to delight even the most famous of stars.
You have cookies lining the bottom row and candy bars taking up two rows, so there are a variety of options.
Then you get into the Os: Cheetos, Doritos and Fritos. The chip options are as plentiful in this machine.
Both vending machines have the options to use cash, credit or Apple Pay, so the artists backstage can get what they want even if they don't have change.
Overall, I would rank the two vending machines at about a 9 out of 10 as far as their contents, but a 100 for the fact that they are rarely seen or used by the public — rather, they're frequented by country legends!
