There are two things backstage at the Grand Ole Opry that are as iconic as the country stars who walk the halls, but rarely get talked about.

Two vending machines behind the scenes of the esteemed stage have likely been touched by countless legends.

I recently had the opportunity to be a guest announcer at the Grand Ole Opry, and while I was walking from my dressing room to the stage, I saw the vending machines.

Grand Ole Opry Vending Machines Evan Paul loading...

I thought to myself, "My God, these vending machines really only get used by country icons who are backstage and may be a little hungry before they grace the Opry stage."

Let's take a closer look at the machines that have likely served legends like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and George Strait over the years.

Each machine serves its own purpose: One is for healthy snack options, and the other holds something for those living on the edge of snacking.

Grand Ole Opry Vending Machines Evan Paul loading...

Inside the machine with the healthier options, you'll find everything from Clif Bars to Sunchips.

If a country superstar wants to make a mess of their dressing room, they can get one of the Nature's Valley Granola Bars that are known to be messier than the beach.

There are also a variety of baked snacks and a built-in beverage dispenser. Its offerings range from Diet Mountain Dew to regular, Monster Energy drinks and water.

For the brave, you'll also find Funyuns.

Grand Ole Opry Vending Machines Evan Paul loading...

Now to the more fun vending machine — probably the one Blake Shelton hits as he walks onto the Opry stage.

In this vending machine you have the classic snacks that are sure to delight even the most famous of stars.

Get our free mobile app

You have cookies lining the bottom row and candy bars taking up two rows, so there are a variety of options.

Then you get into the Os: Cheetos, Doritos and Fritos. The chip options are as plentiful in this machine.

Both vending machines have the options to use cash, credit or Apple Pay, so the artists backstage can get what they want even if they don't have change.

Overall, I would rank the two vending machines at about a 9 out of 10 as far as their contents, but a 100 for the fact that they are rarely seen or used by the public — rather, they're frequented by country legends!

31 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members There are 76 members of the Grand Ole Opry as of March 2025, but that doesn't include 15 living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year and several Country Music Hall of Famers. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine, but this list of stars you won't believe aren't members suggests reasons where appropriate.

Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered, and once a member dies, they are no longer a member. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes