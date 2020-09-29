’80s Kids Will Love the Way Granger Smith Wrestles With His Children

Granger Smith gets inventive in the games he plays with his kids, and that includes his ideas for homemade wrestling matches. In fact, for those who played video games in the late '80s, the country singer's wrestling rules based on Nintendo's Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! are sure to elicit fond memories.

After all, the "Country and Ya Know It" performer who dreamed up an amusing alter ego in Earl Dibbles Jr. clearly has the creativity to keep kids entertained. And while speaking to Taste of Country Nights' Evan and Amber during a recent interview, he revealed his gaming-indebted sparring style.

"Something we do a lot is we wrestle," Smith explains of the roughhousing he does with his little ones, daughter London, 8, and son Lincoln, 6. "We have these wrestling tournaments, and I'll give them different levels."

"So we'll start, like, Level 1 — and I don't know if you remember the old Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! on Nintendo, but we'll do things like that. 'Level 1 is Glass Joe,' 'Level 2 is Bald Bull.' Each character has a secret weakness, and the kids have to figure out how to defeat them. They love it."

The imaginative wrestling is just one of the things Smith used to entertain his brood during a break from touring this spring and summer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To wit, the singer said during quarantine that he "hadn't seen [his] wife this many consecutive days in the entire marriage."

Now, however, his kids are back in school, and Smith just released his tenth studio effort, Country Things, Vol. 1, this past week (Sept. 25). Plus, the second half of the album arrives later this year.

"Vol. 2 is done," he shares. "The whole project is collectively 16 songs. I thought that was a little much to digest all at once, and I'd already carved them down as much as I could. So Vol. 2 is gonna come out around Thanksgiving — you only have to wait a couple of months and we'll collect 'em all together."