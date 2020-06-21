Blake Shelton might not technically be a father, but that's not to say he can't be a positive and invested father figure—something that his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, decided to show appreciation and honor him for on Father's Day (June 21).

Stefani shares three sons with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, and she has never shied away from showing fans how loving Shelton is with the boys. This special day, she really put their tight relationship on a pedestal, sharing photos of Kingston (13), Zuma (11) and Apollo (6) spending quality time with Shelton. (Plus a little humor to boot....we aren't quite sure either what the heck is going on with the wolf drawing in the first photo!)

"Thank u for helping me raise these boys!" she captioned the shots.

Stefani and Shelton are co-parenting during quarantine with Rossdale, having the boys splitting time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma. Rossdale recently said he misses his sons when they are with their mom and Shelton, especially since sheltering in place requires a longer stint than usual away from the kids. "I prefer it when they are around," he noted.

Shelton, who celebrated his 44th birthday on June 18, may very well find himself moving into official stepfather territory: He and Stefani reportedly want to marry after the coronavirus pandemic is over, despite the fact that Stefani initially wanted to hold off on marrying Shelton until she could get her previous marriage annulled and marry him in a church according to her Catholic faith.

