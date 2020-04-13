Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale hasn't seen his kids in two weeks because they're staying on Blake Shelton's 10,000-acre ranch.

The rocker and Stefani were married for 13 years and have three sons together, ages 6 to 13. During a conversation with SirusXM’s Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk, Rossdale spotlighted an issue many split families are trying to navigate: Swapping custody increases one's exposure to new people and new environments, as the nation is encouraged to shelter in place until coronavirus passes.

"I know who’s around me — no one is," Rossdale says. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you're prone to whoever they’re with."

Rossdale shares that he normally has his boys — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — every five days, but had them for two weeks when the quarantine began. Now, Stefani, the kids and Shelton have been holed up at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma for the last couple weeks, as evidenced on Shelton's social media and during the acoustic performances he's shared for television.

“I prefer it when they’re around," Rossdale says, adding he does FaceTime with his children often.

Hear Gavin Rossdale's Interview on Splitting Custody With Gwen Stefani,

That experience is a little strange, however. His kids like to keep him on the line while they go about their day, and as Rossdale explains, "I find myself in my kids' pockets a lot."

Stefani and Shelton met and became a couple soon after she and Rossdale divorced. The country singer was just getting over his divorce to Miranda Lambert as well. Musically the two share a song in "Nobody But You," a cut from Shelton's 2019 studio album.