Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are quarantined at home, but they're making sweet music together. The couple of four years performed an acoustic version of their Top 10 duet "Nobody But You" during the ACM Presents: Our Country special on CBS on Sunday (April 5).

Shelton and Stefani were hoping to sing "Nobody But You" at the 2020 ACM Awards, which were supposed to take place in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the show has been postponed. The couple, Shelton shared, are "in Oklahoma, hiding away ... and we're also doing what I think everybody else must be doing, which is drinking all day."

"Not me!" Stefani replied to Shelton, who admitted that he was mostly talking about him. Behind the camera the whole time was Stefani's brother, Todd, Our Country host Gayle King later revealed.

"Nobody But You" is not Shelton and Stefani's first duet together but it's the most recent, found on his Fully Loaded: God's Country collection of hits and new music, released in 2019. The pair released the song to radio in January and shortly after performed it live at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Since the started their shelter in place at his home in Oklahoma, the lovers have been active on social media. Most recently Shelton promised and then followed through with a promise to start shaping his hair back into a mullet. That's the look fans got on Sunday night during their at-home ACM performance.

Yep, Blake's Mullet Is Back and It's Beautiful:

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.

