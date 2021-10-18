Gwen Stefani threw it back to a very happy day in her and Blake Shelton's relationship as she celebrated one year since they became engaged.

A new photo and two never-before-seen videos offer a bit more detail, as well.

Shelton and Stefani got married on July 3, 2021 at his ranch in Oklahoma. The proposal and engagement news broke on Oct. 27, 2020, but Stefani's social media post reminds us that they lived as husband-and-wife-to-be for 10 full days before revealing the news to the world.

The country singer dropped to bended knee on Oct. 17, 2020, and there were witnesses.

The second slide below shows Stefani and Shelton sharing a candid moment as at least two others look on: The person taking the photograph and someone in a blue shirt with purple hair.

There is also video, taken immediately afterward, when both singers look overjoyed to be getting married. It's all quite a contrast from her original reveal picture.

"One year ago today?!" Stefani writes. "October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you!"

The wedding would come eight months later in front of family and very few friends, but this occasion was anything but casual. Stefani wore a Vera Wang wedding gown with the names of her children detailed in the veil. The pair wrote original vows for each other, with Shelton turning his into a song that he intends to release as part of a new project this December.

Fans get a closer look at the sizable engagement ring in Stefani's final video. The large bobble is estimated to be between five and eight carats and have cost $500,000.