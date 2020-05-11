Gwen Stefani made the most unusual of Grand Ole Opry debuts. The pop singer performed "Nobody But You" with boyfriend Blake Shelton on Saturday night, but they appeared from 638 miles away.

Shelton, Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch were the three promoted singers during the May 9 show, but no one was surprised when Stefani appeared to sing (at about 34 min above). She and Shelton have been isolating together at his property in Oklahoma since the coronavirus pandemic locked everyone in and forced the cancelation of every tour and public gathering. "Nobody But You" was also a multi-week No. 1 for the pair.

Shelton appeared live for a conversation with Adkins and Lynch, but his performances were pre-recorded and of a higher quality. However, they did air live during the Grand Ole Opry's livestream and on the radio, thus making the debut official.

"Is this happening? Am I really on the Grand Ole Opry?" Stefani asks in the video above.

Shelton is a longstanding member of the Opry, and in welcoming her to the show he said they need to get her to the physical Grand Ole Opry house soon. The 50-year-old quickly agreed to be there.

Blake + Gwen Recently Bought a Jaw-Dropping Mansion

Shelton also performed "Ol Red," and "God's Country," while Adkins sang "Better Off" and "Tough People Do" as part of his set. He recently re-recorded "Tough People Do" to reflect modern times.

Lynch sang "Momma's House" for Mother's Day weekend and "Small Town Boy" as part of his set. The show closed with Adkins singing "You're Gonna Miss This."

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are set to appear on the Grand Ole Opry next Saturday night.